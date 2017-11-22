Julia Stiles announces arrival of first child with Preston J Cook

Actress Julia Stiles has welcomed her first child with husband Preston J Cook.

The 10 Things I Hate About You star announced the arrival of son Strummer Newcomb Cook on Instagram with a picture of Cook’s hand holding that of the new baby.

Stiles captioned it: “Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017. Thanks and ever thanks Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. ‘Hello, World!'”

She first showed off her baby bump on August 2, when she shared a mirror selfie with the caption: “Alright, I couldn’t resist.”

The couple got engaged over Christmas in 2015 and tied the knot in a ceremony in Seattle, Washington, in September.

At the time she shared a picture of Cook’s hand, with a wedding ring, on her pregnant stomach and wrote: “Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding?”

Stiles, who is well known for her role in the Jason Bourne films, was most recently seen in Sky Atlantic drama Riviera.