Julia Roberts named the World's Most Beautiful Woman

Julia Roberts has been named the World’s Most Beautiful Woman by People magazine for a record fifth time.

The Pretty Woman star, 49, said she was “very flattered” to have been chosen by the US publication.

She now graces the cover of People’s 28th annual World’s Most Beautiful double issue.

Julia first claimed the spot in 1991, when she was 23. She went on to win the title again in 2000, 2005 and 2010.

The actress joked that she will use her latest win to tease her friend George Clooney, who has only been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive twice.

“I’m going to mention that in my Christmas card to the Clooneys this year,” she said.

People’s 2016 list was topped by Jennifer Aniston.