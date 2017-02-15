Julia Roberts' attorneys confirm Tubs is the a victim of a hoax

Remember when Tubs got an autograph from Julia Roberts and everyone freaked out? Turns out we all jumped the gun a bit there.

Julia Roberts' attorneys, Ryan Wm. Nord, Howard Fishman and Juliet Evens of HWHM+F, have confirmed that their client has never been in contact with Ryan Tubridy in any form or through anyone else.

"Ms. Roberts has made no contact whatsoever with Mr. Turbidy. We are confirming that Ms. Roberts is not sending any letters and/or autographs to Mr. Turbidy or his radio station; nor does Ms. Roberts have an assistant by the name of Sean McCormack.

"Hence, it appears that Mr. Turbidy is the victim of a hoax," said Mr Nord.

This all comes after Ryan announced last week on air that he had received a letter from the 'Erin Brockovich' star.

Julia's assistant is Irish and arranged for this to land on my desk this morning... A post shared by Ryan Tubridy (@instatubridy) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:29am PST

The signed headshot read:

"Hi Ryan

"It's Julia Roberts!

"One of my personal assistants is Irish and he told me you're a big fan of my work, especially Eat, Pray, Love.

"It's so great to hear I have an Irish fan such as yourself. I've enclosed autographed picture, I do hope you like it.

"Thank you for all your supoprt

"Love Julia".

Roberts-gate, Part II...The accompanying letter...#curiouserandcuriouser A post shared by Ryan Tubridy (@instatubridy) on Feb 7, 2017 at 11:22am PST

The Daily Edge, who broke the news of the hoax, reported that the letter and autograph were apparently sent on behalf of Roberts' Irish personal assistant, who was referred to as both Sean McCormack and Mike McCormack on air by Tubridy.

He expressed his uncertainty at the time about the gift's authenticity but shared it nonetheless, referring to the event as Roberts-gate. Who wouldn't?

This morning the presenter received yet another package from the alleged assistant to Roberts. Inside was a letter from the Academy Award winning star and a Blu-Ray copy of Eat, Pray, Love.

Naturally, Ryan was sceptical.

He points out that the package was once again from Sean McCormack, who was associating himself with the Creative Talent Agency, based on 338 Main Street, San Francisco.

Following a little digging, it does not appear that this agency exists.

Despite all this, Tubridy's conclusion is "Sean McCormack is either one of the funniest guys in showbiz or he simply doesn't exist. I don't know what's going on here."

One thing is for certain, Julia Roberts did not send letters, or autographs to Ryan Tubridy.

H/T to The Daily Edge.