Judi Dench is losing her eyesight: Everything you need to know about macular degeneration

So many of us thoroughly look forward to watching Judi Dench in her movies, but unfortunately, her own trips to the cinema aren’t quite as pleasurable. Judi has admitted that enjoying films is getting increasingly difficult due to her deteriorating eyesight.

“Because my eyesight is so bad now, I can’t actually see very much and so I do go, but a friend of mine usually has to say, ‘He’s kissing her now’, or, ‘He’s walking away’,” she said. “So a lot of things I miss – it’s not so much fun.”

In light of Judi’s revelations, here’s everything you need to know about age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

What are the symptoms?

Sufferers of AMD find that their vision when they look straight ahead, has become increasingly blurred. The NHS explains how this means reading becomes more difficult, colours appear less vibrant and faces are increasingly difficult to recognise.

The NHS adds that AMD doesn’t affect your peripheral vision, so you will not become completely blind. However, sight loss worsens over time.

What causes AMD?

The middle part of your retina is called the macula, which is the part affected by AMD. It is important to help you see detail, colour and things in front of you.

When someone suffers from AMD, the photoreceptor cells in the macular area have become damaged. There are two types of AMD – known as “wet” and “dry.” Dry AMD is most common and is when deposits build up on the macula, while wet AMD – when macula cells are damaged by abnormal blood vessels – is most serious, and can occasionally develop from dry AMD.

What should you do if you’re worried about your eyesight?

If your vision has become dodgy and you’re concerned you might be suffering from AMD, you need to get your eyes checked out by an optometrist.

If they think you’re in the early stages of AMD, you will then be examined by an ophthalmologist at hospital. There you are likely to undergo various tests to find out if you do indeed have AMD.

How is it treated?

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) says that unfortunately there is not yet a way to treat dry AMD, although there are various vitamins and minerals you can take to help slow down the progression of the condition.

If you suffer from wet AMD, medications can be prescribed to help alleviate symptoms. It’s important to note that the condition is not a painful one.

How you can get support

If, like Judi, you suffer from macular degeneration, it’s understandably difficult to cope with. Luckily, there are many places you can go for support and further resources, such as the Macular Society or the RNIB.