JP Cooper: Stormzy collaboration was supposed to feature on grime star’s album

British singer JP Cooper has said his collaboration with Stormzy was initially intended to feature on the grime star’s hit album Gang Signs & Prayer.

The duo teamed up for single Momma’s Prayer but could not get the track finished in time to feature on the Mercury-nominated record.

Cooper said he loved the track so much he released it on his own album Raised Under Grey Skies instead.

JP Cooper (Ian West/PA)

He added: “Stormzy started showing up at my shows about two-and-a-half years ago so we met backstage and we both really appreciate each other as writers and for a long time we meant to get in a room together and do some recording.

“We finally did and initially it was supposed to be written for his album but we couldn’t finish it in time. Then we finished it and I was like ‘I love this song, it has to be released’, so I just put it on mine.

“I didn’t plan on doing any collaborations on the record, I wanted to be selfish and be like ‘it’s my record’ but I thought it would be a real shame to not put it out so we did.”

JP Cooper (Yui Mok/PA)

Cooper said the track highlights the softer side of the grime star, saying: “I think it shows more of a side people know is there.

“If you listen to his album he speaks a lot about his faith and he’s definitely got a soft side to him.

“I think we’ve taken it a little bit further with the sweetness side of him.”

Arriving at the Vevo Halloween event at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, where he will perform on a bill that also includes Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and Jonas Blue, Cooper said he was thrilled to be back in his hometown.

He added: “There is something about getting off the train in Manchester, the rain and the grey skies, I absolutely love it.

“I don’t think I would have got into music if it wasn’t for Manchester. I was a teenager at the back end of the 90s and that was obviously the time to be in Manchester. My first gig was Oasis in 97.

“I didn’t come from a musical family – it was literally a case of where I was.

“Everyone had a guitar lying around the house at that point, and it rains a lot so we just stayed in and made music and I fell in love with music as a result of Manchester.”