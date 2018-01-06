Josh Widdicombe takes on an extra Saturday job as radio stand-in

Comedian Josh Widdicombe was faced with an extra job on Saturday as he stood in for stranded Radio X presenter John Robins.

Robins missed out on his regular slot alongside Elis James this weekend after a cancelled flight left him stuck in New York with James Acaster, Ed Gamble and Lloyd Langford.

With @nomadicrevery absent - @elisjames has called upon the help of the more than capable @joshwiddicombe !



LIVE until 4pm! pic.twitter.com/HgWxs95bzV — Radio X (@RadioX) January 6, 2018

But fans were not overly upset by the visit from the Josh star, with one listener commenting over Twitter: “These duo together are just Brillant.”

These duo together are just Brillant 💕🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Patrice Cozens (@cozens_patrice) January 6, 2018

Another even tipped Widdicombe for a permanent position, posting: “Just turned off Rogue One to listen to you guys! #GetRobinsHome #GiveJoshHisOwnShow.”

Just turned off Rogue One to listen to you guys! #GetRobinsHome #GiveJoshHisOwnShow — Jessica Matthews (@jessie_m81) January 6, 2018

Ahead of the show, Robins told fans that he would have to spend an extra four days in the snowy city, tweeting: “We have an AirBNB! Gonna have to stay an extra four days which is playing merry hell with my strict budget / liver. Thanks for the many messages #GetRobinsHome.

https://twitter.com/nomadicrevery/status/949307973469425664”

But he was not forgotten by his colleagues back home and was able to chat on the show over the phone.

Managed to chat live on @radiox from Snowmageddon HQ. Listen again at https://t.co/Jw662cOAtu or download the podcast when it’s up! — john robins (@nomadicrevery) January 6, 2018

In the meantime, Widdicombe was put through his paces as he took part in show games Taste-Ticking and Wiki-Races.