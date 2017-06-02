Josh Gad: I could have got a slap from Dame Judi Dench

Actor Josh Gad has joked how he feared he would get a slap from Dame Judi Dench after making cheeky comments while filming Murder On The Orient Express.

He admitted he ignored advice about approaching his co-star, who plays Princess Dragomiroff in the big-screen adaptation of Agatha Christie’s famous novel.

But speaking on ITV’s Lorraine on Friday, he said the Oscar-winning star took it in good humour.

Everyone’s a suspect. Watch the new trailer for Murder on the Orient Express, in theaters 11/10. #OrientExpressMovie https://t.co/hfYcScpCAB pic.twitter.com/2NybfuyoJa — Orient Express (@OrientExpress) June 1, 2017

Revealing he was instructed “not to bother” her, he said: “I went up to her and said ‘Damn, Judi Dench…’

“It could have ended with a slap, but it ended with a big hug and a laugh, so that was that.”

Broadchurch star Olivia Colman, who plays Hildegarde Schmidt in the film, also shared her experience of working with the James Bond actress, joking: “Now me and Dame Judi are BFFs (best friends forever).”

Olivia joins an all-star cast in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s latest release, which also includes the likes of Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe.

Olivia boards the Orient Express (Ian West/PA)

Olivia, 43, continued: “It was a dream, I felt like a competition winner being on a train with these wonderful people.”

As Willem reminisced over Friday nights clubbing with the cast, she continued: “We played together and helped each other.”

Tipping Olivia for a career in Hollywood, Sir Kenneth said: “What is really pleasing about seeing Olivia in a scene with Willem Dafoe, or Daisy Ridley in a scene with Johnny Depp, is the kind of different experiences all coming together – it was fascinating.”

Murder On The Orient Express arrives in UK cinemas in November.