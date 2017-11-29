Jonnie Peacock will retain dancing skills for wedding day

Strictly Come Dancing’s Jonnie Peacock has said he would like to revive his newfound dancing skills on his wedding day.

The Paralympian recently became the eighth celebrity to leave the BBC One dance contest with partner Oti Mabuse after weeks of regularly dazzling on the dance floor.

But with the Strictly live tour coming up in the new year, he has no plans to hang up his dancing blade just yet.

?? #SPOTY A post shared by Jonnie Peacock (@04jonpea) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:14pm PST

While he said he has yet to make wedding plans with long-term girlfriend and fellow athlete Sally Brown, he told the Press Association: “We haven’t done anything yet. We’ll see. If we ever do get married one day, then we’ll have a good dance.”

In the meantime, the 24-year-old is set to return to the track and admitted he needs to focus on reaching peak fitness following his Strictly break.

While many stars in the past have lost weight while taking part in the competition, Peacock said: “I’ve probably lost some fitness. I was at the track the other day and did an endurance session.

“I’ve still got quite a bit of fitness left. I was able to recover pretty quickly. I wasn’t able to run particularly fast. I’ve got a little bit heavier. But so far it’s gone well.”

First show done! What an amazing experience and i don't think i could have had anyone better to guide me through it then @otimabuse!! What a woman! Cant wait to get started on the next dance ??i only hope i can improve and deal with the nerves a bit better next Saturday! ??????#strictlycomedancing #waltz A post shared by Jonnie Peacock (@04jonpea) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

His comments came as he reprises his role as #teamnpower captain for the Winter Wonderwheels Superhero Tri, a campaign encouraging disabled people in sports.

Peacock, who had his right leg amputated at the age of five after suffering meningitis, made his commitment to equal opportunities in sport clear throughout his time in Strictly, saying he wanted to be “judged like every other person”.