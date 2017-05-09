Jonathon Rhys Meyers poses with new son, Wolf, in family photo

Jonathan Rhys Meyers' wife Mara Lane has taken to social media to pay tribute to the Cork actor's parenting skills.

The couple welcomed their first child, Wolf, in December. Mara Lane took to Instagram to share a snap of the family's first photo shoot since the birth.

In the post, the mother hailed Jonathan as the “best father”, dubbing him “ridiculously loving, super protective, patient and attentive”.

"Wolf is basically snuggled, kissed, adored, sang to and entertained any free minute he has by his Papa,” she wrote.

The family previously hit headlines when it was revealed that Jonathan even helped deliver baby Wolf at the surprise home birth.

"We did not know I was in labour until half way through as water never broke," said Mara Lane.

"Johnny was able to help deliver Wolf as he entered this world and it was the best day of our lives."

This article first appeared in the Evening Echo.