Jonathan Rhys Meyers’s wife reveals miscarriage

Jonathan Rhys Meyers’s wife has said the couple have suffered a miscarriage.

Mara Lane said on Instagram that the pair had been expecting their second child.

It comes after Irish actor Rhys Meyers – who has previously battled problems with alcohol – was photographed looking unsteady at Dublin Airport.

Lane addressed her husband’s struggle with alcoholism and depression in the lengthy message, and said whoever took the photographs of him at the airport was “slightly in the wrong”.

She said the actor, 40, was now “safe”.

Posting a picture of a girl stroking a lion, she wrote: “9/7/17 Forever Young.

“With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven.

“Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here… when life throws us curve balls such as these.

“Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with.

“He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know.

“I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes.

“It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress… sometimes it’s like two steps forward, one step back.

Here is a photo from the same week (4 months ago). It was my first time away from Baby Wolf while J and I went on an amazing epic adventure through the Son Doong Caves in Vietnam with @oxalisvietnam. Thank you Ms MoMo Hoang and team for arranging such an awesome unforgettable experience. Thanks Bams for watching our Angel. #MemoryMonday xM A post shared by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

“Thank you family and friends and all of you lovely kind beautiful people who send us good energy and thoughts and support. It is so appreciated. I have so much love for you.

“To some others, my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news.

“I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law.

“I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but … it’s ok.

“It’s ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don’t know. We forgive you.”

Lane, who has a nine-month-old son with Rhys Meyers, went on: “He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period.

J is thee best Father btw. Ridiculously loving, super protective, patient and attentive. Wolf is basically snuggled, kissed, adored, sang to and entertained any free minute he has by his Papa. #LuckyMom #BlessedWife ?? A post shared by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on May 6, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

“Life is life. Life is beautiful.

“Life is tough sometimes though so let’s try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up.”

Lane also sent love to those in the US, India and Mexico coping with natural disasters.

She added: “We are both so sensitive and the past couple of weeks have been so ouch in our hearts for all humans and animals affected.

“With Love, M&J.”