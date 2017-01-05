Jonathan Rhys Meyers welcomes baby boy called Wolf?

Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers has become a father, according to reports, and named his baby son Wolf.

The Irish actor and his fiancée, Mara Lane, had their first child on December 15, E! News reports.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Yui Mok/PA)

Mara has been sharing pregnancy photos on social media since news emerged in September.

The couple got engaged in December 2014, the same year they started dating.

#IncomingPackage best present. #ThankYouLord 🙏🏻🙌🏻😇 #SantaBelly 🙊😂 A photo posted by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:12pm PST

Jonathan has battled alcoholism in the past, and sparked concerns for his wellbeing in 2015 when he was photographed in London looking dishevelled and drinking from a bottle of vodka.

A publicist for the Tudors star has been approached for comment.