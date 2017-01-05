Jonathan Rhys Meyers welcomes baby boy called Wolf?
Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers has become a father, according to reports, and named his baby son Wolf.
The Irish actor and his fiancée, Mara Lane, had their first child on December 15, E! News reports.
Mara has been sharing pregnancy photos on social media since news emerged in September.
Our other official prego wego dress. Found in #Amsterdam #Noordermarkt for 15 euros 🙋🏻 yes please. Every other day I dunno as I have other dresses but Baby likes these ones ... is super conscious, connected & aware. Has not let me eat much meat entire pregnancy either ... has me thinking about things I'd rather live in ignorance to. #speciesism waat just stap 😩🙈 😇👽🦄 angel alien baby about to rock my world I already know 🙄 #thankful for my soon to be best teacher and friend 🤔😍😐
The couple got engaged in December 2014, the same year they started dating.
Thank you for the opportunity to be a Mummy, Sweetheart! #ILoveYou #ManCrushMonday #MCM everyday for me. 📸: taken by wonderful Vikings set photographer, John, who also did Tudors billboards and stills. I was 6 months and barely showing but thought I was m-a-s-s-i-v-e. I will share later as you may fall over laughing am sticking out a non belly not knowing what was in store for me in just a couple mos 🙊😳 #firsttimemom #firsttimepregnant #everydayanadventure when you're #largeandincharge 😂😭🙈
Jonathan has battled alcoholism in the past, and sparked concerns for his wellbeing in 2015 when he was photographed in London looking dishevelled and drinking from a bottle of vodka.
A publicist for the Tudors star has been approached for comment.
