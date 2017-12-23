Jonah Hill’s brother, Jordan Feldstein, dies aged 40

The brother of Hollywood star Jonah Hill, Jordan Feldstein, has died aged 40.

Feldstein – longtime manager of pop band Maroon 5 – died unexpectedly on Friday, according to a family statement.

They told the Associated Press that Feldstein called 911 after experiencing shortness of breath.

He had gone into cardiac arrest by the time paramedics arrived and died a short time later.

Feldstein was chief executive and founder of Career Artist Management and has managed Adam Levine-fronted Maroon 5 for 15 years.

His sister is Lady Bird actress Beanie Feldstein.

He also counted Miguel, Elle King and Robin Thicke among his clients.
