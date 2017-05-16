Jon Bon Jovi gives lessons in life to students at graduation ceremony
Jon Bon Jovi told students “enjoy the book, you’re the one writing it”, as his band put on a surprise performance at a graduation ceremony.
The singer addressed the graduates and guests at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey before the band performed Reunion, a song about a class gathering years later to share memories of their lives.
He said: “Today marks the end of one chapter in your life and the start of another.”
He was speaking from a stage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, where the band has played to sold-out crowds many times.
“Enjoy the book; you’re the one writing it.
“Don’t take anything personally.
“Accept both praise and criticism equally, but take neither to heart.
“There are many surprises awaiting you on the journey.”
Most students did not know Bon Jovi would be appearing until they were already inside the university’s stadium.
Fairleigh Dickinson won a nationwide contest to have the band play at the graduation by generating the most interest on social media.
