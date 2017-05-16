Jon Bon Jovi gives lessons in life to students at graduation ceremony

Jon Bon Jovi told students “enjoy the book, you’re the one writing it”, as his band put on a surprise performance at a graduation ceremony.

The singer addressed the graduates and guests at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey before the band performed Reunion, a song about a class gathering years later to share memories of their lives.

(Julio Cortez/AP)

He said: “Today marks the end of one chapter in your life and the start of another.”

He was speaking from a stage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, where the band has played to sold-out crowds many times.

“Enjoy the book; you’re the one writing it.

“Don’t take anything personally.

Congrats FDU Grads 🎓We had a blast crashing your graduation! Be sure to check out tomorrow's @GMA for an inside look. #fdugrad @FDUWhatsNew pic.twitter.com/8kjArhZie2 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) May 16, 2017

“Accept both praise and criticism equally, but take neither to heart.

“There are many surprises awaiting you on the journey.”

The view from the stage RT @brendablackmon: #fdugrad A live Bon Jovi performance after a contest win from students pic.twitter.com/uTNz0aK28U — Fairleigh Dickinson (@FDUWhatsNew) May 16, 2017

Most students did not know Bon Jovi would be appearing until they were already inside the university’s stadium.

Fairleigh Dickinson won a nationwide contest to have the band play at the graduation by generating the most interest on social media.