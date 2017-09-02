Joining Han Solo film is ‘dream come true’, says Paul Bettany

Paul Bettany has said it is a “dream come true” to join the Han Solo Star Wars spin-off.

Director Ron Howard announced on Twitter on Friday that the British actor had joined the “Outer Rim”, a reference to a region in the Star Wars universe.

The Outer Rim just got a little bit wilder #PaulBettany #ForceFriday pic.twitter.com/KzuAwhcIXy — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 1, 2017

“It’s my third opportunity to work with Paul. He’s a blast & so talented,” Howard added.

Londoner Bettany, 46, replied: “It’s a dream come true.

“Love coming to work everyday, and laughing with an old friend.”

The pair have previously worked together on A Beautiful Mind and The Da Vinci Code.

It's a dream come true. https://t.co/su44qaty0J — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) September 1, 2017

His casting comes after The Wire actor Michael K Williams dropped out of the film, due to be released in May next year.

Reports said Williams left because of schedule clashes created after the film’s original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the production and were replaced by Howard.

The as yet untitled film will star Alden Ehrenreich as a youthful incarnation of the smuggler played by Harrison Ford.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Thandie Newton are also among the cast.