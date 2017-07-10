Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson team up for new TV comedy

Johnny Vegas and Car Share actress Sian Gibson have signed up to star in a murder-mystery comedy.

Vegas, 46, plays a coach driver and Gibson, 40, a tour guide in Murder On The Blackpool Express, a comedy take on Agatha Christie-style murder mysteries.

The pair are caught up in a deadly conspiracy when their passengers start dying one by one.

Johnny Vegas (Ian West/PA)

Nigel Havers, Una Stubbs and Griff Rhys Jones will also appear in the drama, which is being shot in location in Blackpool and will air on Gold.

Comedian Vegas said: “If the script read-through is anything to go by, this is not only going to be immense fun to film, but a real treat for comedy lovers and whodunnits alike.

“Brilliant casting and laugh-out loud writing, what’s not to be excited about?”

Gibson, who shot to fame in Peter Kay’s Car Share, said: “I’m so excited to be involved in a murder mystery! The script is very funny and it’s such a pleasure to be working with Johnny and such a wonderful cast.”

Sian Gibson shot to fame in Peter Kay’s Car Share (BBC/Goodnight Vienna Productions/Press Association Images)

Jason Cook, who penned the comedy, said: “The cast we have managed to get for this is beyond my wildest dreams.

“Each of them could star in their own show, so we’ve been truly lucky to assemble such a team of comedy royalty.”

Griff Rhys Jones also has a role (Ian West/PA)

Nina Wadia, Sheila Reid, Kevin Eldon, Mark Heap, Kimberley Nixon, Katy Cavanagh, Matthew Cottle, Susie Blake and Javone Prince will also appear in the comedy.

Directed by Simon Delaney, whose credits include Cold Feet, Stella and Lead Balloon, Murder On The Blackpool Express will air on Gold later this year.