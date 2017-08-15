Johnny Ruffo thanks fans after brain tumour operation

Former Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo has thanked fans for their support after surgery for a brain tumour.

The actor and singer, who competed on the Australian version of The X Factor, is recovering from the operation after he went to hospital for a migraine.

Thank you to everyone for all the support over the last week, off to the docs with my mums 😂 keeping positive ✨ A post shared by Johnny Ruffo (@johnny_ruffo) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

He shared a picture of himself in a hat on Instagram with the caption: “Thank you to everyone for all the support over the last week, off to the docs with my mums, keeping positive.”

Last week Ruffo, 29, shared a picture of his head after the operation, in which a huge incision that has been stapled together along his hairline can be seen.

Some things in life really put things into persepective, hoping for a positive result, keep me in your thoughts x A post shared by Johnny Ruffo (@johnny_ruffo) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

He also promised the Australian Football League team he supports in Melbourne that he would be back watching games before long.

When Essendon FC wrote a message of support on Twitter, Ruffo replied: “I’ll be back watching games before you know it, now let’s charge towards the finals.”

Ill be back watching games before you know it, bow lets charge towards the finals https://t.co/P9NiQzgWtl — Johnny Ruffo (@JohnnyRuffo) August 14, 2017

He previously told Daily Mail Australia: “I went into hospital with a migraine. I had to have emergency surgery to have a brain tumour removed.

“I am on the mend and feeling positive. Keep me in your thoughts.”