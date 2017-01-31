Johnny Depp's former business managers countersue over living expenses

Johnny Depp's former business managers are suing the actor, claiming his lavish spending is to blame for his recent financial trouble.

The countersuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by the Management Group comes about two weeks after Depp sued the company alleging it grossly mismanaged his earnings.

The new filing alleges Depp was spending more than 2 million dollars a month on living expenses and refused to heed calls from his business managers to control his spending.

Depp's lawsuit filed on January 13 seeks more than 25 million dollars, while his former business managers are primarily seeking 560,000 dollars they say they are owed in unpaid fees and also a judge's ruling that the actor is to blame for his financial troubles.

The new lawsuit said Depp paid more than 75 million dollars to buy and maintain 14 homes, including a French chateau and a chain of islands in the Bahamas.

He also spent heavily to buy a 150ft yacht, fly on private jets and cultivate collections of fine art and Hollywood memorabilia requiring 12 storage facilities to maintain, the lawsuit said.

Depp was repeatedly warned by the company that his spending was out of control but ignored his former advisers' advice to control his spending, the lawsuit said.

"Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today," the lawsuit said.

The Management Group handled his finances from 1999 until early 2016, a lucrative period in the actor's career.

During that time, he launched the blockbuster Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise and other big-budget releases, including Alice In Wonderland and the 2005 version of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

Depp is not the first blockbuster star to take his former managers to court alleging mismanagement.

Nicolas Cage sued his former business manager seeking 20 million dollars for alleged mismanagement in 2009 and the manager in a countersuit cited the actor's spending for his financial troubles. The case was resolved before trial.