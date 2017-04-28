Johnny Depp dressed up as Jack Sparrow and surprised fans at Disneyland

Johnny Depp surprised fans at Disneyland, by dressing up head-to-toe as Jack Sparrow and hanging out at the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

Not only that, the actor went full blown character on it - complete with the famous slur.

And as it’s 2017, the whole thing was of course captured on social media for us to witness.

Just saw Johnny Depp @Disneyland on Pirates of the Caribbean dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow!!! #DeadMenTellNoTales pic.twitter.com/5VW8SpGAIg — Clay Smitty Plays (@ClaySmittyPlays) April 27, 2017

Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR — Tommy Williams (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017

The actor then decided to roam the street of the park surprising fans.

Here he is jumping off a balcony - as you do.

The fifth installment of the series, Salazar’s Revenge will be released worldwide on May 26.