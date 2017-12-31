John Mayer sports high-waisted trousers in tribute to Star Wars’ Kylo Ren

Singer John Mayer has donned a pair of very high-waisted trousers in reference to a famous scene from the new Star Wars film.

In The Last Jedi, conflicted villain Kylo Ren is seen topless in a pair of dark trousers, that come up far above his belly button.

The image was made famous when it was inadvertently texted to Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda the day his musical opened in London.

Miranda shared a screenshot of the text message on Twitter, which was followed by an apology from the sender, who said they got the wrong number.

Miranda captioned it: “Hard to escape Star Wars today. Just got this text.”

Mayer adopted the look in his own photograph on Instagram, captioning it: “#kylorenchallenge.”

#kylorenchallenge

A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on

Others swiftly followed his lead, sharing their own photos on social media with the same hashtag.

#kylorenchallenge 😂 @bijan.joon tag, you’re it. @picassopapiii you too!

A post shared by Sherif (@bu.hao) on

@johnmayer this is my brother #kylorenchallenge

A post shared by first disorder spam (@firstdisorderspam) on

Lol what am I doing #kylorenchallenge @johnmayer

A post shared by Josh (@sugar_joshua) on

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas now.
