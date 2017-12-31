John Mayer sports high-waisted trousers in tribute to Star Wars’ Kylo Ren
Singer John Mayer has donned a pair of very high-waisted trousers in reference to a famous scene from the new Star Wars film.
In The Last Jedi, conflicted villain Kylo Ren is seen topless in a pair of dark trousers, that come up far above his belly button.
The image was made famous when it was inadvertently texted to Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda the day his musical opened in London.
Hard to escape Star Wars today 🤣— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 18, 2017
Just got this text pic.twitter.com/zWAYkE0S7E
Miranda shared a screenshot of the text message on Twitter, which was followed by an apology from the sender, who said they got the wrong number.
Miranda captioned it: “Hard to escape Star Wars today. Just got this text.”
Mayer adopted the look in his own photograph on Instagram, captioning it: “#kylorenchallenge.”
Others swiftly followed his lead, sharing their own photos on social media with the same hashtag.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas now.
