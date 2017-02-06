John Lithgow lands a role in Pitch Perfect 3

John Lithgow is set to star in the third Pitch Perfect film.

The 71-year-old actor – who is currently generating awards buzz for his performance as Winston Churchill in The Crown – has signed up for the movie but details of his part are still under wraps, reported Variety.

John Lithgow (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The movie is a sequel to the 2012 and 2015 films and will see star Anna Kendrick return as Beca Mitchell.

Anna Kendrick (Ian West/PA)

Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow are also due to reprise their roles.

Pitch Perfect 3 is expected to be released later this year.