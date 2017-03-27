John Legend dazzles Disneyland audience celebrating 25 years of Paris park

US singer-songwriter John Legend had fans and fellow celebrities in tears as he performed a dazzling show at Disneyland Paris to mark the park’s 25th anniversary.

The star, 38, treated the crowd to his remake of the Beauty And The Beast song, which he recorded with pop star Ariana Grande for the new film starring Emma Watson.

Singer Michelle Heaton, who was also at the theme park’s birthday celebrations, said John’s performance was “incredible”, adding: “Honestly, I think I cried.”

Former Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher took her father to France for the party and said: “John Legend performing in front of the castle was magical. He is stunning, he’s just flawless.

John Legend (Disneyland Paris’s 25th anniversary)

“He has the most gorgeous voice, the most talented person ever and getting to watch him sing with that pristine backdrop of the gorgeous castle was pretty magical.”

Other people in the crowd posted messaged on social media saying how moved they were.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Utterly stunning! Amazing to watch and had me in tears. Legend you are Sir.”

Another said: “Having @johnlegend singing live at Disneyland Paris tonight for the 25th anniversary was truly magical! I cried my eyes out.”

John, father of 11-month-old daughter Luna with wife Chrissy Teigen, said it was his first trip to the theme park in Paris.

John Legend (Disneyland Paris’s 25th anniversary)

He said: “Disney has meant a lot to me since when I was a kid, so performing to the kids and grown-ups alike to celebrate the anniversary at Disneyland Paris – my first visit here – was pretty magical.”

“Now we have a young kid ourselves it will be exciting to bring her to the parks and have her experience that too,” the singer added.

Other celebrity guests at the event included Lisa Snowdon, Kym Marsh, Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews.

Disneyland Paris opened its gates in 1992.