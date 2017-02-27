John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were 'couple goals' on the Oscars red carpet

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen have been lauded for their red carpet appearance ahead of Sunday night’s Oscars.

The pair appeared on the carpet and embraced, with the model resting her head on the La La Land actor’s shoulder and he reportedly said she looked like “a goddess”.

Chrissy opted for a pale sequinned dress with a cape by Zuhair Murad as the duo were called “couple goals” on social media.

They were really appreciated by fans.
