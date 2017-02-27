John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were 'couple goals' on the Oscars red carpet

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen have been lauded for their red carpet appearance ahead of Sunday night’s Oscars.

The pair appeared on the carpet and embraced, with the model resting her head on the La La Land actor’s shoulder and he reportedly said she looked like “a goddess”.

#Oscars A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

Chrissy opted for a pale sequinned dress with a cape by Zuhair Murad as the duo were called “couple goals” on social media.

Find someone who loves you as much as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend love each other. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HnYmLhv6of — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 27, 2017

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend surprise Robin Roberts at the top of the #Oscars pre-show. https://t.co/KuaZ1Cznjk pic.twitter.com/3adexUw8WH — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

They were really appreciated by fans.

john legend & chrissy teigen are the only relationship goals I acknowledge — ㅤ (@shemoansauntae) February 27, 2017

I love John Legend & Chrissy Teigen — ☔ (@ItsRaniiiii) February 27, 2017