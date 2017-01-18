John Legend and Carrie Underwood on the bill for the Grammys

Back to Showbiz Home

John Legend and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles next month.

Country music superstars Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are also on the bill for the ceremony, one of the biggest nights in music.

Carrie Underwood (David Jensen/PA)

The pair are both among the nominees themselves – Carrie’s Church Bells and Keith’s Blue Ain’t Your Color are nominated for best country solo performance.

Keith’s Ripcord is also up for best country album.

Metallica singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich are nominated for best rock song for Hardwired.

Additional acts will be named ahead of the show, which will be hosted by James Corden.

The Grammys take place on February 12.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Music, Showbiz World, Carrie Underwood, Grammy Awards, John Legend, Keith Urban, Metallica

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz