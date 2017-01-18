John Legend and Carrie Underwood on the bill for the Grammys
18/01/2017 - 15:45:23Back to Showbiz Home
John Legend and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles next month.
Country music superstars Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are also on the bill for the ceremony, one of the biggest nights in music.
The pair are both among the nominees themselves – Carrie’s Church Bells and Keith’s Blue Ain’t Your Color are nominated for best country solo performance.
Keith’s Ripcord is also up for best country album.
Current #GRAMMYs nominees @KeithUrban & @carrieunderwood will perform together on Music's Biggest Night Feb. 12 🎶 #BelieveInMusic pic.twitter.com/Q1XhMnqhSS— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) January 18, 2017
Metallica singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich are nominated for best rock song for Hardwired.
Don't miss eight-time GRAMMY-winning band @Metallica perform at the #GRAMMYs Feb. 12 only on @CBS 🎸#BelieveInMusic pic.twitter.com/CWC6bFdJCV— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) January 18, 2017
Additional acts will be named ahead of the show, which will be hosted by James Corden.
The Grammys take place on February 12.
Join the conversation - comment here