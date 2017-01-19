John Legend and Ariana Grande will perform the title track for Beauty And The Beast

It’s a song as old as rhyme and John Legend and Ariana Grande will perform the title track to Beauty And The Beast on the upcoming live action film.

The song from the original movie was performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson and won an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe when it was released in 1991.

The new version will feature on the soundtrack and will be an important part of the new release, which stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast.

Mitchell Leib, president of music and soundtracks at Disney, brought Ariana and John on to the project, as well as Grammy winning producer Ron Fair.

Ariana Grande (Ryan Phillips/PA)

Mitchell said: “Ron was the first and only choice to make this particular record. No one is a better vocal producer and he also has a great understanding of the film making dynamic.”

Ron added: “Stepping into the shoes of an Oscar and Grammy Award winning classic is not small potatoes.

John Legend (Philip Toscano/PA)

“But with today’s two greatest plutonium singers – John Legend and Ariana Grande – we are bringing the song back with a new school-old school fresh treatment that shows the soulfulness and power of what a great melody and lyric can inspire.”