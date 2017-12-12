John Boyega: I tell all Star Wars spoilers to one close friend

Star Wars actor John Boyega has said he lets slip all of the secrets and spoilers of the film to one close friend.

The star, who plays Finn in the franchise, said he is expected to keep details of the story a closely guarded secret but does not have to sign anything binding him to the arrangement.

Speaking ahead of the London premiere of The Last Jedi, the eighth episode in the series, he told the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw: “It’s expected and that leads to disappointment.”

Calling all STAR WARS fans ☄️💫✨⚠️ @JohnBoyega is in the studio right now chatting to Grimmy. Come join 👉👉 https://t.co/e6wCXyJWmZ — The BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show (@R1Breakfast) December 12, 2017

He added: “When working with these movies they tell you ‘Of course you’re not allowed to tell anybody’ but everybody has that one person that they just go ‘You know what, man, this is what happens…’

“I have that one person – I can’t disclose who it is but I tell that person everything, I can’t lie, absolutely everything.

“I told them everything before VII (The Force Awakens), everything before VIII (The Last Jedi), it’s fantastic, but most of my friends and family don’t really ask.”

As if nothing ever happened.... Star Wars LA premiere done and now for London! pic.twitter.com/0h3mbaqpi1 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 10, 2017

Boyega added that keeping the twists a secret is really for the benefit of the fans, saying: “It’s strange in a sense, it’s for the fans, we are kind of working for them.

“We want to give you guys entertainment and in order to do that we need to secure a level of secrecy to make sure when you guys go in to see the movie you guys are shocked, surprised, so you don’t feel like you wasted £15.”

However, he admitted he is so loose-lipped he might let something slip to a fan while on home turf.

Im home! Tomorrow is the day!! ????????@Rachael_lidell ???????????????? A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Dec 11, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

He said: “They never ask me for spoilers but I suggest they do, I might let one slip to a lucky fan one day, especially in the UK.”

He also reassured enthusiasts that the trailers have not given away the best bits of the film, saying: “Trust me, this is not that. Regardless of how many TV spots have been coming out, they hide all the juicy bits.

“It pulls your heartstrings, it’s emotional.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on December 14.