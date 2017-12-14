John Boyega feared the end for Finn in The Force Awakens

John Boyega has told how he feared he may not return in the latest Star Wars movie after his character’s dramatic fight scene in episode seven.

Boyega, who plays Finn in the current trilogy, said he thought his time on the franchise was up when he filmed the battle that saw him struck with a lightsaber by Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens (2015).

Sharing his delight that he was able to reprise his role in Rian Johnson’s latest instalment, The Last Jedi, he said: “In the last scene of the last film I was slashed and when I saw blood I thought, ‘Wow, that mortgage is not being paid now!’ I’m so glad to be back.”

BB-8 and John Boyega attending the Star Wars premiere (Ian West/PA)

His comments came as he filmed this week’s episode of BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show – but he was careful not to reveal whether he will be returning for part three.

The 25-year-old gave a small nod, but said: “I can’t say. I’m not allowed.”

With plans for any future films fiercely under wraps, Boyega has previously told how he confides all spoilers in his roommate, to help him avoid spilling the beans elsewhere.

His co-star Daisy Ridley, who returns as Rey in The Last Jedi, said she found the secret-keeping an equally difficult part of the coveted job.

Daisy Ridley joins the Graham Norton couch (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Remembering the moment she was cast in The Force Awakens, she said: “I was at the theatre and suddenly got a text from George (Lucas) asking me to call him.

“My heart was pounding and in the interval I called him. I got myself all worked up as I thought I had to convince him but he just said, ‘You are in the next film.’

“I had to go back into the audience and sit through the play. It was such a long play. I couldn’t say anything to anyone. It was nuts.”

:: The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One at 10.35pm on Friday.