John Bishop’s wife is not the biggest fan of The Nightly Show

John Bishop has revealed his wife thinks parts of The Nightly Show are “rubbish”.

The comedian is guest-presenting the entertainment show which is running for eight weeks, hosted by a series of celebrities.

On Tuesday’s show, John said his wife had criticised the “titometer” he introduced on Monday which gathered opinions on whether US President Donald Trump was a “tit”.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

“One critic said that titometer is rubbish, that critic was my wife,” John said.

He added: “She said to me ‘whose idea was the titometer’, I said ‘It’s mine’, she said ‘it’s shit’.

“So tonight there is no titometer and there is no talk about Trump.”

John was joined by Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp who spoke about his friendship with “one of the world’s nicest people”, George Michael.

Of the former Wham! singer, who died on Christmas Day, Martin added: “We miss him so much in our house.”

Martin Kemp (Matt Crossick/PA)

The show, which is attempting to replicate the late-night programmes popular in the US, struggled in the ratings last week, debuting with just under three million viewers and losing more than half on its second outing.

However, it appeared to rebound on Monday when John’s first episode drew the second highest ratings of the run so far.

David Walliams, who presented last week’s show, has said he believes it has proved controversial because viewers were upset about the news moving from its 10pm slot.