John Bishop thinks struggling Nightly Show is 'here to stay'

Comedian John Bishop has admitted he fears he made a mistake by signing up to present new ITV programme The Nightly Show.

The topical entertainment show has seen viewing figures plummet since launching with David Walliams on Monday night and has been savaged on social media.

The programme – which is running for eight weeks, hosted by a series of celebrities – is airing at 10pm, pushing the channel’s flagship news show back half an hour.

Appearing on Friday night’s episode as a guest, John, who will take over as host for five nights from Monday, said David has “had a go”.

He said: “It’s been a learning experience hasn’t it?

“It’s a new thing, it’s new telly, it’s a new slot, people don’t like change.

“You’ve had a go at it and I think the channel has had a go.”

He added: “People were on about moving the news and stuff, I think this is a big thing that ITV has done and you’ve got to commend them for it.

“It’s whether, in the long-term, will the British viewing public like that? But really, do you want to be made miserable at 10 o’clock or do you want to have a laugh?”

Asked by David if he had been watching from home, John said he had “enjoyed” some parts more than others, before critiquing the programme’s lighting.

He said: “I’ll be honest with you, anyone watching at home, just turn the light down. It’s f****** bright this show.”

The Liverpool-born comedian added that he thought the show would “become a mainstay”.

Also appearing on Friday night’s show were the coaches from The Voice UK, including Will.i.am, who David poked fun at after a clip was shown of the American singer accidentally pressing his red button on the singing show for a musician he did not intend to turn for.

John said agreeing to host The Nightly Show reminded him of Will.i.am’s error.

He joked: “I do feel a little bit like Will.i.am when he pressed that button by mistake. I have turned round and gone … ‘let’s make the most of it’.”

John revealed his guests next week would include Roger Daltrey, Martin Kemp, Pamela Anderson and Dame Joan Collins.