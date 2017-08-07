Joel Dommett met his new girlfriend on Instagram despite online fears

I’m A Celebrity star Joel Dommett has said he met his new girlfriend on Instagram after she sent him a cat emoji.

The comedian and reality star admitted he was cautious about meeting someone online after he was tricked into making a sex tape.

Footage of him emerged shortly before he entered the Australian jungle for the ITV competition and Dommett has said it was the result of “catfishing,” when somebody adopts a fake online persona.

However, that did not stop him from meeting his new partner, model Hannah Cooper, on the social media platform.

He told ITV’s Loose Women: “We met on Instagram. She sent me a cat emoji with the heart eyes.

“That is the modern equivalent of the old phrase ‘you had me at hello’, now it’s ‘you had me at cat emoji’.”

Asked if he was suspicious about online overtures, he said: “Not suspicious enough to not meet my new girlfriend on Instagram apparently.

“It does make me very suspicious though. You have got to be very careful and that is kind of why I spoke about it a little bit, because it’s happening to people all the time.

“It’s mad how many people get in touch with me and go ‘this happened to me too, they bribed me for loads of money’ and it’s really happening a lot so if I can give a little bit of awareness and if it happens to someone at school and they go ‘maybe this person is not real and too good to be true’, then they won’t .”

He also gushed about his new relationship, saying: “It’s so wonderful, we are so happy. She’s very beautiful, I’m a very lucky lad.

“She’s very busy as well, weirdly it works out really well because she works all the time and I work all the time and we never see each other.

“She is in New York at the moment and so we just kind of find those moments where we both go ‘I’m free then are you free then? We are free then, go go go!’

“I’ve dated people before where they have worked a 9 to 5 or something and it works better than a 9 to 5 because I work in the evenings so it works.”

Dommett added he is currently writing a book after finding his teenage diaries, in which he wrote he did not want to have sex with more than 40 people.

He told the show: “I found them about three years ago, in it I say I don’t want to have sex with more than 40 people and when I found it I was on 36.

“I think that’s kind of an ok number, I don’t think it’s too high and I don’t think it’s too small.”