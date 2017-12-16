Joe McFadden crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion

Actor Joe McFadden has been crowned winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2017, making him the oldest champion in the show’s history.

The Holby City star and partner Katya Jones came out top of a public vote in Saturday-night’s final after 13 weeks of competition.

McFadden, 42, beat off competition from fellow finalists Alexandra Burke, Debbie McGee and Gemma Atkinson to claim the glitterball trophy.

He and Jones were held aloft by the show’s dancers and celebrities on the Strictly dance floor after their win.

He hugged partner Jones and said it was “completely surreal”.

Joe McFadden (Guy Levy/BBC)

Asked if he had expected to be crowned champion, the Scottish star added: “Not in a million years, it feels completely surreal and I’m so in awe of everyone who started all of those weeks ago.”

He called Jones an “amazing woman”, adding “thank you for sticking with me and persevering”.

The winner is announced (Guy Levy/BBC)

Jones told her dance partner: “You did it, you are so brilliant.”

At 42, McFadden is the oldest winner since the series started in 2004.