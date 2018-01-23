Jodie Whittaker urges support for equal pay at NTA awards

TV stars Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker shared their support of equal pay as they won big at the National Television Awards.

While Doctor Foster star Jones sported a 50/50 badge backing equal representation for women, Doctor Who star Whittaker called for more unanimous support for the campaign.

Jones’s starring role as Doctor Gemma Foster won her the drama performance award, while the show itself collected the best drama programme prize.

Suranne Jones (Ian West/PA)

Whittaker, the first ever female Time Lord, was among the victorious Broadchurch cast who won the best crime series prize.

Following their win, she said of equal pay: “It’s an incredibly important time and the notion should be supported.”

She added: “It’s a bit of a shock that it’s a surprise to everyone that it should be supported.

“I know I do not speak just on behalf of the women here, I speak on behalf of the men and the women.”

Asked if she was enjoying filming Doctor Who in Cardiff, Whittaker said: “It’s great … I absolutely love it.

“It’s amazing – I get to see all the best places.”