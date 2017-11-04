Jo Brand praised for comments on sexual harassment on Have I Got News For You

Comedian Jo Brand has been praised for her remarks on sexual harassment while hosting an episode – featuring an all-male panel – of Have I Got News For You.

Friday night’s BBC1 show featured team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton, with guest panellists comedian Miles Jupp and columnist Quentin Letts.

The host of Bake Off: An Extra Slice was applauded for a response to a comment from Hislop, who said: “Some of this is not high level crime is it, compared to say Putin or Trump?”, over a headline about an MP taking his personal trainer to the cinema.

Brand, 60, hosting the show, replied: “Can I just say as the only representative of the female gender here today, I know it’s not high level, but it doesn’t have to be high level for women to feel under siege in somewhere like the House of Commons.”

Being constantly harassed “even in a small way …builds up and wears you down”, she added.

Brand was cheered by the audience and was supported by viewers.

"doesn't have to be high-level for women to feel under siege...it builds up & wears you down" Thank God for @iamjobrand #hignfy #harassment pic.twitter.com/KLhR7zpr6E — Caroline Quinn (@Luo_Qing) November 3, 2017

@Luo_Qing wrote: “‘Doesn’t have to be high-level for women to feel under siege…it builds up and wears you down’ Thank God for Jo Brand.”

@RealNatalieRowe wrote: “Have I Got News For You why wasn’t there at least one other woman on the panel? I know Jo Brand can hold her own but four guys one female.”

#HIGNFY Why wasn't there at least one other Women on the panel, I know #JoBrand can hold her own but 4 guys 1 female. #JustSaying — Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) November 3, 2017

A string of allegations of inappropriate conduct have surfaced against MPs since the Harvey Weinstein scandal erupted.