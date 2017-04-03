JK Rowling urges writers to persist and defy fears of rejection

Back to Showbiz Home

JK Rowling has urged budding writers to keep going even if they fear nobody will ever read their work, saying she wished she had been given that advice when she was writing the Harry Potter books.

The author, 51, dished out her words of wisdom in a series of posts on Twitter after reading a message a fan had written, which said: “Hey! You! You’re working on something and you’re thinking ‘Nobody’s gonna watch, read, listen’. Finish it anyway.”

JK, who has previously revealed her first book about the boy wizard was rejected before she secured a publisher, shared the message with her 10.1 million followers on the site.

She later added: “I wrote when nobody wanted to read it & I write today because I need to write.”
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Movies, World, Harry Potter, JK Rowling

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz