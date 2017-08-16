JK Rowling plays The Sims and fans cannot handle it

JK Rowling has delighted fans of The Sims as she inadvertently revealed she plays the life simulation game.

The Harry Potter creator let the secret slip as she posted a photo of her laptop on Twitter on Thursday.

Today was supposed to be the day when I let go of my glitchy old laptop with the broken keys and transferred everything to a new one but 💔 pic.twitter.com/KM7P4ZVVjR — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 16, 2017

I know, but it's like moving into a new house, isn't it? I don't know how everything works yet and it just doesn't *smell* the same. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 16, 2017

She told fans she was struggling to let go of her “glitchy old laptop with the broken keys” and compared it to “moving into a new house”.

The snap of the MacBook offered a glimpse of The Sims green diamond icon on the taskbar which delighted fans.

My favourite thing about this is that @jk_rowling has The Sims open on her laptop ❤️❤️❤️ #OneOfUs https://t.co/4AhVYPdLrp — Maia 🦄 (@maia_rs_) August 16, 2017

Omg you are a the sims fan? Let's hug — Purtan (@deathofdaffodil) August 16, 2017

@Sannasofie wrote: “Loving that you have The Sims on your computer.”

@Lorenzoismylife posted: “I have seen the “The Sims” logo on the right. I love you more.”

@Morrrris tweeted: “Pleassseeeee tell me the Sims is yours!?”

IS THAT THE SIMS IM SEEING THERE?!?!?!?!??! — Faith ⚓ (@madeoutofcomets) August 16, 2017

Your even better now that i see the sims logo, your awsome! pic.twitter.com/D5sQnoePt6 — BDoggy7 (@bdoggy7) August 16, 2017

Rowling confirmed the news. In a tweet she has since deleted, the author said she loved the game.

Naturally, this sparked even more interest from Potter fans who want an expansion pack which introduces Harry and co to the game.

You play @TheSims, too?! Guess it makes sense. Creating worlds & all. Question is, can we please have a Harry Potter version of the Sims?! — Lisa Neufeld (@Ezriela) August 16, 2017

Since you love the sims, would you approve if they came to you with an idea of an Harry Potter expansion pack? — stacey | 238 (@dirtydevitt) August 16, 2017

Lisa Neufeld (@Ezriela) wrote: “You play @TheSims, too?! Guess it makes sense. Creating worlds & all. Question is, can we please have a Harry Potter version of the Sims?!”

Stacey (@DirtyDevitt) posted: “Since you love the sims, would you approve if they came to you with an idea of an Harry Potter expansion pack?”