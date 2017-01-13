JK Rowling, Patricia Arquette and Monica Lewinsky in the BEST Twitter chat of the year so far

Here’s a trio you might not have expected: JK Rowling, Patricia Arquette and Monica Lewinsky traded stories over Twitter this week, and it was truly divine.

It all started when the Harry Potter scribe regaled her millions of followers with a tale about being mildly slammed at a bar by a patron over her appearance.

JK Rowling (Yui Mok/PA)

Asked by a Twitter follower if she has ever been told she looks like, erm, herself, by somebody who was “convinced it wasn’t you”, she replied: “A drunk man in a bar squinted at me & said ‘are you JK Rowling?’ I panicked & said ‘no’. ‘Yeah, didn’t think so. She’s better looking.’”

Hilarious.

But then, JK’s message prompted the likes of former White House intern Monica and Academy Award-winning actress Patricia to respond with similar anecdotes of their own.

Patricia wrote that people often think she’s loftier than she is.

Monica then pitched in…

Yes, she might just win.

JK then added one more hilarious tweet, a response to somebody who called her an “old bint”, even painstakingly hiding her detractor’s name, a nicety she probably didn’t need to bother with.

Brilliant.
