JK Rowling leads tributes to Harry Potter actor Sir John Hurt following his death

Back to Showbiz Home

Stars have paid tribute to “magnificent talent” Sir John Hurt, who has died aged 77 following a battle with cancer.

JK Rowling tweeted of Sir John, who played wand-maker Mr Ollivander in the film adaptations of her Harry Potter books: “So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Actors including Walking Dead star David Morrissey also shared tributes.

Actor Luke Evans, who worked with Sir John in Hollywood film Immortals in 2011, said he would “never forget” the memories they shared.

He said: “We shared a trailer and we would sit in our loincloths and he would tell me story after story of the good old (crazy!) times of filmmaking.

“I was so new to the business but he spoke to me like an equal, with a kindness and a dignity only a man of his generation possessed.

He added: “RIP Mr Hurt and thank you for that special memory.”

Musicians Brian May and Axl Rose also paid tribute.

Hollywood legend Mel Brooks said: “It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt’s passing. He was a truly magnificent talent.”

“No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed.”
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Movies, Showbiz UK, Axl Rose, Brian May, David Morrissey, Harry Potter, J. K. Rowling, Luke Evans, Mel Brooks, Sir John Hurt, The Elephant Man

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz