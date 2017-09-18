JK Rowling jokes about run-in with large spider
JK Rowling has admitted she had to rely on her husband when she had a run-in with a spider.
The Harry Potter author posted a picture on Twitter of a large arachnid in a jar and confessed that she had been unable to go through a door as it was blocking her path.
She joked that although she was a “strong” woman, her husband Dr Neil Murray had to save her.
I am a strong, independent woman. Also, thanks very much to my husband for dealing with this so I could go through the door it was blocking. pic.twitter.com/nytaftNcIw— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 18, 2017
Rowling said: “I am a strong, independent woman.
“Also, thanks very much to my husband for dealing with this so I could go through the door it was blocking.”
The tweet sparked plenty of response on Twitter, with fans commiserating with the author.
One person said: “There’s being a strong independent woman and there’s dealing with too many damned legs. You did fine. *shudder*.”
“I’m a strong independent man, but I would not even get close to that sorry. I hate spiders,” said another.
