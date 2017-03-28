JK Rowling believes in a fantasy land, says Katie Hopkins

Katie Hopkins has hit back at JK Rowling after the Harry Potter author compared her to a US ambassador who believed Britain would lose the Second World War.

JK, 51, had tweeted that Katie’s comments, on Fox News, on Britain being “cowed” by terror reminded her of pro-appeasement US ambassador Joseph Kennedy.

JK Rowling (Yui Mok/PA)

Now Katie, 42, has returned to the US network to slam the best-selling author, saying: “JK Rowling writes for children and she writes about a fantasy land.

“If she wants to believe a fantasy land where we’re all getting on well together and it’s a brilliant, marvellous place and it’s absolutely fine, no problem that someone mows down people as they cross a bridge, we’ll leave that up to JK Rowling.

As @FoxNews and @KTHopkins tell the world that terror is cowing London, I remember pro-appeasement US Ambassador, Joseph Kennedy, in 1940. pic.twitter.com/g7dghaswb9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 23, 2017

“Darling, carry on writing your fantasy land books,” the former Apprentice candidate added.

“If you think England is united that’s a fantasy as well.”

.@KTHopkins to @jk_rowling: "Darling, carry on writing fantasy land books. And maybe spend some of your billions housing migrants!"#Tucker pic.twitter.com/RJVkIJ77Op — Alex 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) March 28, 2017

And she said of JK: “Seeing as you’re such a big fan of migrants why not spend some of your billions in homing those migrants while you’re at it.”

Katie was previously criticised for saying of the Westminster terror attack: “People are cowed, people are afraid and people are not united. Great Britain is more disunited, more divided than at any other time in its past.”