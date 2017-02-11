JK Rowling and Piers Morgan face off on Twitter after TV row over backing Trump

Piers Morgan and JK Rowling became embroiled in a Twitter row over the Good Morning Britain presenter’s support of Donald Trump after he was criticised live on US television.

The Harry Potter author expressed glee at the broadcaster being sworn at by Australian comedian Jim Jefferies during an appearance on panel show Real Time With Bill Maher.

Discussing Trump’s attempt to stop people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the US, Piers said it is not a Muslim ban, to which Jim responded: “Oh, fuck off. It’s a fucking Muslim ban.”

JK wrote on the social networking site: “Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I’d always imagined.”

Piers replied: “This is why I’ve never read a single word of Harry Potter.”

JK said: “Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV?”

Piers said that “everything I said was factual”.

Everything I said was factual.

He added, referring to Jim: “If you think screaming ‘FUCK OFF!!!’ at me changes that, then you’re mistaken.”

JK then asked Piers: “Would you like a couple of hours to mock up some pictures of refugees carrying explosives to substantiate your position?”

“The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost,” Piers wrote in response.

He added: “Would you like me to explain why all your political views keep being defeated at the ballot box?”

JK wrote to her 9.55 million Twitter followers: “The fact-free, amoral, bigotry-apologism of celebrity toady Piers Morgan is, of course, why it’s so delicious to see him told to fuck off.”

Piers then shared JK’s post and described it as “peak foul-mouthed, minor celebrity anti-Trump hysteria at its most deliciously supercilious”.

He called the author a “liberal”, and said that she is “all for tolerance & free speech, until you refuse to call Trump the new Hitler”.

Entering the debate, Star Trek actor George Takei countered Piers’s claim about why he has never read the Harry Potter books, writing: “No, it’s because you lack imagination, and small children instinctively fear you. @jk_rowling.”

Piers said: “I’m under attack from a comic who tells rape jokes, Sulu from Star Trek & an author who writes about wizards. What a morning.”

Piers’s appearance on Friday night’s episode of Real Time saw him angrily rebuked by Jefferies.

The British broadcaster said, over Jim’s protests: “This is the hysteria I’m talking about; 85% of the world’s Muslims are allowed in the country.”

Jim said: “Oh, fuck off. This is what you do, Piers. You say ‘He hasn’t done this, he hasn’t done that, he’s not going to do all these things.’

“Give him a fucking chance mate – Hitler didn’t kill the Jews on the first day, he worked up to it.”

He added: “You just like that you won The Apprentice and you have a famous friend.”

The Twitter spat continued on later, as JK wrote: “@piersmorgan If only you’d read Harry Potter, you’d know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive.”

She then shared a clipping of herself winning a coveted book prize over one that Piers had penned, several years ago.

She used the hashtag #StillHurts, and Piers followed suit by responding “#StillNeverGoingToReadYourDrivel”.

Piers added: “No bigger bullies right now than the shrieking, hysterical anti-Trump celebrity brigade. You lost, so suck it up Dolores.”