JJ Abrams: Harvey Weinstein allegations are ‘shocking’

Harvey Weinstein is unlikely to be a “lone operator” in Hollywood, Star Wars director JJ Abrams has said.

The filmmaker said the allegations against the disgraced movie mogul were “horrific”.

He told Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’d never heard these kind of stories about him, so it definitely was shocking.

“People knew that he was a bully but I didn’t have a clue as to the extent.

Harvey Weinstein (Ian West/PA)

“I admire enormously the women who have come forward, because it must be very difficult … horrific.

“But I think it’s probably something … that he can’t be a lone operator. My guess is that there’s abuse of power in any industry and I’m sure that Hollywood is certainly no exception.”

The director previously called Weinstein a “monster”.

“Someone said to me the other day that they are sick of hearing people talk about how disgusting it is,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t think enough can be said about how viciously repulsive his abuse of power was. He’s a monster.”