Jimmy Kimmel shares 'first photo' of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins

Jimmy Kimmel delighted us all when he revealed he was going to share the "first photo" of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins on Monday.

He offered "double congratulations" to the couple who are already parents to Blue Ivy Carter, who was born in January 2012.

"Beyoncé was surrounded by her husband, a doctor, two nurses and a man blowing giant fan through her hair," Kimmel said.

He noted that the couple still haven't confirmed the news officially. Beyoncé's father, Matthew Knowles, confirmed that she gave birth to a boy and a girl a few days ago.

Kimmel said "here they are, the world's most anticipated twins", and proceeded to cut to an image of Donald Trump's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr, and pretended that they were the newborns.

"Oh, my goodness. Beautiful, beautiful children, especially the girl. She is a doll," he joked.

Looks like we'll be waiting a little longer.