Jimmy Kimmel opens Oscars with Donald Trump jibe

The Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel thanked President Donald Trump for making the Oscars appear less racist as he opened the 89th Academy Awards.

The talk show host said he knew the country was divided and he had been encouraged to say something that would unite people.

Opening the show he said the ceremony was being watched around the world by “countries that now hate us” adding: “The country is divided right now, I’ve been been getting advice that I need to say something to unite us.”

“Let me say something. I can’t do that. There is only one Braveheart in this room and he’s not going to do that either.”

He added: “I want to say thank you to President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? It’s gone!”