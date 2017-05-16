Jimmy Kimmel is getting another chance to host the Oscars

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for a second consecutive year after his first outing was overshadowed by confusion and chaos over the best picture winner.

The comedian will return to the stage at the Dolby Theatre for the 90th Academy Awards on March 4 2018.

Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube grab)

His first year at the helm was dominated by the drama surrounding the biggest prize of the night, when Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced La La Land had won the award instead of Moonlight.

Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, who oversaw the 2017 ceremony, will also return for the 2018 broadcast.

La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz, Warren Beatty and Jimmy Kimmel during the Oscars mix-up (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said: “Jimmy, Mike and Jennifer are truly an Oscar Dream Team.

“Mike and Jennifer produced a beautiful show that was visually stunning.

“And Jimmy proved, from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one of our finest hosts in Oscar history.”

Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly (PA)

Jimmy added: “Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl, Dawn (Hudson, chief executive of the Academy) and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favourite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd.

“If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!”

Michael and Jennifer said: “It’s not often you get two chances to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience and even more rare to be handed the keys to a party 90 years in the making.

“We always thought the idea that anything can happen on the Oscars was a cliche until we lived it.”