Jimmy Kimmel brings bus tourists into the Oscars

Passengers on an open-top bus tour of Hollywood received a star-studded surprise when they were unexpectedly ushered into the ballroom where the Oscars were taking place.

Host Jimmy Kimmel said the unwitting guests had been told they were being taken to look round an exhibition, but were instead brought into the Dolby Theatre in the middle of the ceremony.

The shocked passengers whipped their mobile phones out to capture the moment and snap selfies with Mahershala Ali’s best supporting actor Oscar.

If you were a tourist and you walked into a room full of legends, what would your reaction be? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UZFUW5ey2G — Syd Wong (@sydwon) February 27, 2017

Jimmy surprised tourists and brought them into the #Oscars! #NicoleKidman pic.twitter.com/1rB521Tjye — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) February 27, 2017

Every tourist on every #Oscars night annually will now ask their bus driver to take them to the awards! 😂😂😂 — Someone finally (@anthonypermal) February 27, 2017

Jennifer Aniston gifted her sunglasses to one lucky guest, while Ryan Gosling also slipped a present to another passenger.

After one fan told Jimmy that Denzel Washingon was her favourite film star and she was on the tour with her fiance, Denzel leaped out of his seat and pretended to marry them.

The starstruck passengers also queued up to kiss the hands of Meryl Streep and Halle Berry while Jimmy explained to them that Casey Affleck was an Oscar nominee and not “a vagrant”.