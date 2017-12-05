Jimmy Fallon does Springsteen with ‘Robert Mueller’s Comin’ to Town’

By Greg Murphy

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon broke out his best Springsteen impersonation to deliver a special Christmas message to the Trump administration.

Dressed from head to toe like Springsteen; sunglass, red bandana, jeans and denim shirt, Fallon picked up his guitar and gave us his best ’Robert Mueller’s Comin’ to Town’.

All this, to the tune of The Boss’s ’Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town’.

"Pass tax plans when you’re sleeping. You know that’s some mistake. The mid-term election’s are comin’ soon. In 2018, you’re gonna pay."

It even received a share from the official Bruce Springsteen Facebook page.

“You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not lie to the FBI. Robert Mueller’s comin’ to town.”