Jillian Bell worried about fans' response to her Splash remake with Channing Tatum

Actress Jillian Bell has admitted she is worried about the response from die-hard fans to her remake of classic 80s film Splash.

The US comedian will star opposite Channing Tatum in a new version of Ron Howard’s 1984 movie, which featured Tom Hanks alongside Daryl Hannah as a woman who is secretly a mermaid.

In a twist on the original film, Jillian will play Tom’s character in the remake and Channing will take on the role of the mermaid.

Channing Tatum (Anthony Devlin/PA)

It follows the decision to cast an all-female line-up in last year’s Ghostbusters reboot, which starred Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig, and was met by criticism from some fans of the original male quartet.

Asked if she was worried about a repeat of the criticism for swapping the roles, Jillian told the Press Association: “I worry about it just because there are a lot of remakes. I think people fall in love with these movies when they’re younger and they worry about people remaking it.

“We’re sort of re-imagining it so I think it will be different.”

Jillian said the script was still being written for the remake, which has yet to be given a release date.

“I’m so psyched it’s happening,” she added.

“I thought Channing would be so funny. I think he’s great at playing roles like that. He wanted to play a role where he’s discovering the world for the first time.

“I thought that would be a fun role for him.”

Jillian’s latest comedy film, Fist Fight, stars Ice Cube and Charlie Day as teachers planning an after-school fight.

Fist Fight is released in UK cinemas on Friday.