Jessie Wallace says EastEnders Irish spin-off will not return

Jessie Wallace has said she does not think EastEnders spin-off Kat And Alfie: Redwater will be back.

The actress, 45, and her co-star Shane Richie appeared in the drama earlier this year.

It followed their Walford characters Kat and Alfie Moon as they moved to Ireland to find the long-lost son Kat gave up for adoption at the age of 14.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Wallace said: “I don’t think there will be another series.”

The actress became a fan favourite when leopard print-clad Kat arrived in Albert Square in 2000.

She left in early 2016 and said people still ask her every day whether she will return to Walford.

Wallace said: “I miss Kat, I do miss her.

“I miss the scripts I used to get where there were great one-liners and the storylines.

(BBC/Patrick Redmond/Press Association Images)

“And of course working with Shane. We bonded straight away and I’ve known him for 16 years.

“I do miss my friends there as well.”