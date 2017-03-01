Jessica Lange to receive lifetime arts award

Jessica Lange is being honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

The Trinity Repertory Company, a theatre group from Rhode Island, said it will award the actress its Pell Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts at a ceremony at Providence’s WaterFire Arts Centre on May 22.

Jessica Lange (Specker Francis/PA)

Jessica, 67, was previously married to ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, and their daughter runs a Rhode Island dance company.

The actress made her film debut in a 1976 version of King Kong and went on to play a wide variety of roles in film, TV and on the stage. She has won two Academy Awards, three Emmys, five Golden Globes and one Tony Award.

Other actors who have won the theatre group’s lifetime achievement award include Viola Davis, Robert Redford and Liza Minnelli.