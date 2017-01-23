Jessica gets cosy with Calum - but CBB viewers don't like it

Another day in CBB, another lady after Calum Best…

This time it’s Jessica Cunningham who has the model in her sights.

Calum Best (Ian West/PA)

Jess has liked the look of Calum since she entered the house.

But now that Jasmine Waltz and Chloe Ferry have gone, and Stacy Francis seems to have realised they aren’t a match made in heaven, Jessica has quite the empty field.

She stepped things up a notch by offering Calum a massage, which soon had him moaning in pleasure. As he expressed his gratitude, Jessica even leaned over and kissed his cheek.

However, on Twitter, fans thought Jessica’s move was a little cringey.

I'm actually morto for Jessica throwing herself at Calum, nah 😂 #CBB — Robynne O'Sullivan (@RobynneOfficial) January 23, 2017

Cringing past myself for Jessica giving Calum a massage 🙃😳#CBB — Emma Wilkinson (@emma_wilko55) January 23, 2017

No Jessica please don't do that. Cringeeeeeee. Leave poor Calum alone!! Christ #CBB — Laura Martin (@lauraalicejm) January 23, 2017

Some also joked that it would bring Geordie Shore star Chloe racing back to the house.

Now that Chloe is gone Jessica gets Calum all to herself... #CBB pic.twitter.com/Nmzai7aqPl — Big Brother Always (@BigBroAlways) January 23, 2017

@Chloe_GShore on her way back into the #CBB house after seeing Jessica all over Calum 😂 pic.twitter.com/1YCgOeyBuf — Lee McMurray 🦁 (@lee_mac1989) January 23, 2017

So which one of these CBB ladies does Calum really like?