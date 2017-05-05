Jessica Chastain and Kevin Bacon reveal how fame helped them escape speeding tickets

Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain has revealed how her Hollywood fame helped her escape a speeding ticket.

The Zero Dark Thirty star was a passenger in a car when they were pulled over by police.

She told the Graham Norton show: “I wasn’t driving but we got pulled over for speeding and I thought, ‘This is a disaster’, but the cop looked at me and said, ‘Are you an actor?’.

Jessica Chastain (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“When I said yes, he asked what films I have been in and I knew that was my moment to get out of the ticket and that I had better say the right film.

“I looked him up and down and thought, ‘The Help? No’ and said Zero Dark Thirty and he said, ‘Okay, can I have your picture?’.”

Also on Friday night’s show is Kevin Bacon, who spoke of his own experience of being pulled over by police in the US.

He said: “I was driving on the border of Oklahoma and Texas, and the towns come up fast and furious, and I guess I was going faster than the speed limit.

Kevin Bacon (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I got pulled over and the police officer asked me to step out of the car. There might have been a little contraband in the car, so my heart rate was starting to climb.

“He then asked me to get in his car and we just sat there for a while. Finally he said, ‘I want you to know that the first date I ever had was to Footloose’. I just got a warning.”

Jessica also spoke about the “tough release” of her latest film, Miss Sloane, which is set in the world of US government lobbyists.

The film’s US premiere in November came four days after Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the US presidential election, and the actress said: “I had to get on the red carpet at the premiere when all I wanted to do was go home and not talk about women in politics and the sexism and how much money is used to buy votes.”

She added: “Politics in America right now is a circus, and the more absurd it becomes the more normal it feels.”

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One tonight at 10.40pm

